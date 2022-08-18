Shiba Inu One Day Trading Volume Reaches $498.65 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $498.65 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
