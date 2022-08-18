Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 308.27%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 637.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

