Short Interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Declines By 8.2%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

