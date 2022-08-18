Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Declines By 8.8%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Everbridge Trading Down 3.8 %

EVBG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

