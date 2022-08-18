Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Declines By 9.0%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after acquiring an additional 126,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.