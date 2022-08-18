Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Decreases By 8.7%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of GFAIW stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

