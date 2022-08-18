Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 11,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

