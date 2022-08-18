Sierra Metals’ (SMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMT. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of SMT opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.57.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

