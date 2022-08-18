Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $299.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $201.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

