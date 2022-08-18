Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 20,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 158,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 612,321 shares of company stock worth $3,164,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

