SIRIN LABS Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,468.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

