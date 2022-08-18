Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.73. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,705.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 286.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

