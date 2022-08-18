Societe Generale Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 130

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 123 to CHF 130 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.64. 189,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Nestlé by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Nestlé by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 95,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

