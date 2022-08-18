SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 46,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 229,253 shares of company stock worth $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI opened at $6.88 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.