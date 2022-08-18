Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 391.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 381.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

