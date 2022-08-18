South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,344,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,096,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

