South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,136 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.02. 18,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average of $241.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

