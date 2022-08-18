South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,556 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,713 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.58. 10,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The company has a market capitalization of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

