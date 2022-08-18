South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 428.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.9% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,134. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

