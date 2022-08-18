South Dakota Investment Council Sells 16,306 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.86 and its 200-day moving average is $449.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $502.01.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

