South Dakota Investment Council Sells 36,509 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,509 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,774. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average is $480.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

