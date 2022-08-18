South Dakota Investment Council Sells 75,620 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,620 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

PCAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,996. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

