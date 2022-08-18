SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $838,800.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $84.95. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

