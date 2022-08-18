Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 721.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,752 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,312 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.