SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

