SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $903.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $229,614.83 and $903.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,879.52 or 0.99959603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00214985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

