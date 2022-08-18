Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £105 ($126.87) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($158.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £122.68 ($148.23).

Shares of SPX opened at £111.40 ($134.61) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($208.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3,503.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

