Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.79

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.79 and traded as low as C$48.25. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.38, with a volume of 30,185 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

