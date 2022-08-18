Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $14.13. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 56,726 shares traded.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.