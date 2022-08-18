Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $14.13. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 56,726 shares traded.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D'angelo bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
