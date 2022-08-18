Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Sells 925 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

