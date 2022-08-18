Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Sells 925 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of STEM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Institutional Trading of Stem
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.