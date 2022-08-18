Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,812 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

