Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

