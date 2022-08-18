STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.46

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.46 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.40 ($0.29). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 15,424 shares changing hands.

STM Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.45.

STM Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3.46%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

