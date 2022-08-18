Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 12,519 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 170,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

