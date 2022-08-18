StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 4.6 %

ORN opened at $2.68 on Monday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

