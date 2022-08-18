StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

