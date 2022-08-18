StockNews.com Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of M opened at $20.43 on Monday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

