Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,523 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.