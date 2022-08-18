Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $240.65 million and $26.52 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 377,301,300 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

