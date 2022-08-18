Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 12,646 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

