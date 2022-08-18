Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.