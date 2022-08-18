Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

