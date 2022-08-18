Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.
Summit Materials Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.35 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Summit Materials
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.