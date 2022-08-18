Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.35 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 457,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

