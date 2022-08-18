Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.05. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 35,358 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

