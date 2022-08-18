Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.05. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 35,358 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.