Sunnova Energy International Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.