SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
