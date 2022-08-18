Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 197.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

