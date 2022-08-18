Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.90

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.