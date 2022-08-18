Supercars (CAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,522.00

Supercars (CAR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Supercars token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Supercars has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Supercars has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $28,522.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Supercars Profile

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

