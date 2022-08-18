SVB Leerink Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $152.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.79.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $170.79 on Monday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

